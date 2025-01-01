  1. Clothing
Fleece Joggers & Sweatpants(141)

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Joggers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Wide-Leg Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Tapered Fitness Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
Team 31 Standard Issue
Team 31 Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Oversized Pants
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Slim High-Waisted French Terry Tracksuit Bottoms
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Collegiate Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cuffed Brushed Fleece Trousers
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Trousers (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
NOCTA
NOCTA NOCTA Fleece CS Tracksuit Bottoms
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.