Brown P-6000 trainers and shoes: the power to move
Our P-6000 brown shoes carry you from the locker room to the street in effortless style. They're inspired by the iconic silhouette and exceptional performance of our early 2000s Pegasus running trainers. Expect plush underfoot cushioning that ensures unbelievable comfort, no matter how busy your day gets. Meanwhile, our rich, natural hues give you a fresh look that you can take anywhere. And with pairs in men's, women's and junior sizes, every athlete can find their favourites.
You deserve footwear that's built to go the distance with you. That's why our range of Nike P-6000 brown trainers includes pairs made with our CORDURA® material. Its abrasion-resistant surface helps protect your trainers from scuffs and scrapes. Look out for designs featuring layered suede and leather panels that create a textured effect. Up top, flexible laces make your P-6000 brown shoes quick and easy to put on and take off. Meanwhile, at the ankles, padded collars hug your feet for a secure, chafe-free fit.
Your brown P-6000 trainers come with top-spec support to see you through the day's adventures. We've added plush foam to the inner sole to soak up the impact of each stride and movement. That helps protect your joints from shocks and impacts, cutting down on fatigue and discomfort. Underfoot, the outsoles are made of durable rubber, so they can stand up to plenty of action. You'll also find deep, grippy treads for good stability in wet or slippery conditions.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike P-6000 brown running shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.