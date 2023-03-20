Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Clothing 2022

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsJackets
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Alpha
      Nike Alpha Women's High-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alpha
      Women's High-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      R 499,95
      Nike Swoosh On The Run
      Nike Swoosh On The Run Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh On The Run
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra with Pockets
      R 999,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's High-waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's High-waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      R 799,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Trail Running Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Trail Running Tank
      R 849,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      R 599,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
      R 649,95
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Practice Sleeveless T-Shirt
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Practice Sleeveless T-Shirt
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Club Skirt
      Nike Club Skirt Women's Regular Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Skirt
      Women's Regular Skirt
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted Men's Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Unscripted
      Men's Golf Polo
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Engineered Running Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Women's Engineered Running Tank
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Men's Camo Golf Polo
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory+
      Men's Camo Golf Polo
      R 1 099,95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      R 849,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      R 599,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Joggers
      R 899,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      R 899,95
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Crew
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Crew
      R 1 499,95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Knit Running Trousers
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Men's French Terry Joggers
      Member Access
      Nike Air
      Men's French Terry Joggers
      R 1 499,95
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 199,95

      Nike Black Friday clothing deals: upgrade your sportswear

      Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2022 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

      Nike tech for your biggest challenges

      When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

      Warm up in cool weather

      When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

      Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

      Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

      Sportswear that moves with you

      Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

      Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

      When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.