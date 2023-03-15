Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Basketball 2022

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 2 099,95
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW Basketball Shoes
      Zoom Freak 4 ASW
      Basketball Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      R 749,95
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 2 099,95
      LeBron XX
      LeBron XX Basketball Shoes
      LeBron XX
      Basketball Shoes
      R 4 099,95
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Zion 2 "Noah" Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 "Noah"
      Basketball Shoes
      R 2 399,95
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Men's Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Men's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 099,95
      Zion 2 PF
      Zion 2 PF Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2 PF
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Luka 1 'Next Nature' Men's Basketball Shoes
      Member Access
      Luka 1 'Next Nature'
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      R 1 399,95
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 1 799,95
      Zion 2
      Zion 2 Men's Basketball Shoes
      Zion 2
      Men's Basketball Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 199,95
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 1 799,95
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 1 299,95
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      R 1 299,95
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 1 299,95
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Golden State Warriors
      Golden State Warriors Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      R 1 799,95

      Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys: show your colours

      Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

      And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.