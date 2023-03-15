Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Supplies & Essentials

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 249,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      R 949,95
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 249,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      R 749,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      R 399,95
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Brasilia 9.5
      Training Shoe Bag (11L)
      R 249,95
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
      R 599,95
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Older Kids' Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 299,95
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 279,95
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      R 2 599,95
      Nike Precision 6
      Nike Precision 6 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Precision 6
      Basketball Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 249,95
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      R 1 199,95
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      NikeCourt Multiplier Cushioned
      Tennis Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      R 329,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      R 799,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 799,95

      Back to school: inspire the next generation

      Whatever sport they love, we have back to school kit to keep them achieving, day after day. Expect hardworking PE gear with Dri-Fit technology, so kids stay cool and fresh on the move. Trainers with waffle soles provide outstanding grip with a lightweight feel – perfect for track and field stars. Bags and backpacks have plenty of pockets to keep things organised, while cushioned straps ensure comfort on the go.

      Committed athletes train in all weathers. That's why our Nike back to school supplies come in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Snug tracksuits keep them warm on the playing fields, while lightweight tops and shorts are ideal for warmer temperatures. When it's time to cool down, cosy joggers and hoodies will keep them looking and feeling their best.

      Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. We have back to school essentials in simple classic shades of black, white and navy. If they're in the mood to stand out in style, treat them to bold tones of orange, pink and lime.