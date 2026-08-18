Back to school: inspire the next generation
Whatever their goals for the academic year, we have back-to-school gear to help them achieve big every day. Browse hard-working PE clothing crafted from top-quality fabrics that are made to last. Plus, you'll find pieces with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from their skin and draws it to the surface, so it can dry quickly. Meanwhile, the breathable properties of our fabrics promote effective air circulation. All of this means kids stay cool and fresh for longer when it's time to get active.
Keep young athletes organised
Our range of back-to-school supplies includes practical bags to hold all their belongings. We have backpacks specially sized to fit comfortably on kids' shoulders. Discover wide, padded straps that spread the load evenly. Inside, sectioned interiors and zipped pockets help their stuff stay tidy. Need a gym bag for PE lessons or after-school sports clubs? Look out for tote bags with plenty of room for their equipment, or drawstring bags to safely stow muddy clothing.
Support from the ground up
Showing off their skills can be tough on growing joints and muscles, whichever sport they play. To keep your budding athlete protected, explore the footwear in our back-to-school range. You'll find trainers with plush foam cushioning through the inner sole. This soaks up impact to cut down on fatigue and injury risk. To put a spring in their step, opt for shoes with our iconic Air units. They create a bouncy, propulsive feel underfoot, helping young athletes stay energised for longer as they train.
Hard-working gear for any weather
At Nike, we know committed athletes train in all conditions. That's why our kids' sportswear comes in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Browsing for a winter-sports player? We have snug tracksuits so they stay cosy as the temperature drops. If they're getting active in warmer temperatures, we have lightweight tops and shorts that let their skin breathe. When it's time to cool down, take a look at our comfortable joggers and hoodies. Their loose, slouchy shapes are ideal for throwing on over baselayers. You'll also find brushback finishes that provide extra insulation to lock in body heat.
A practical touch
Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. Our back-to-school supplies range has kids' apparel in shades of black, white and navy—perfect for PE. Check out pieces crafted with added stretch, ensuring your budding sports superstar is free to move, reach and flex in every direction. To speed up laundry day, we have tops and shorts crafted from quick-drying materials. The result? Everything's ready to wear again fast.
Our journey
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose back-to-school essentials with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.