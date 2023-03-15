Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Clothing & Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      R 749,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      R 399,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Plus Size)
      R 599,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Phenom Elite
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      R 549,95
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      R 749,95
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      R 479,95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Sport Essentials
      Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      R 499,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 649,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's T-Shirt
      R 479,95
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
      Nike SB
      Skate T-Shirt
      R 399,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Biker Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Women's Training Shorts
      R 699,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      R 899,95
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 899,95
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      R 749,95
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      R 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      R 549,95
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      R 949,95

      School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport


      Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.


      Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.


      Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.