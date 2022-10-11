Boys' Swimwear

The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Older Boys' Sport/Performance Swimwear
SizeXSSMLXL
Numeric Size6-78-910-1214-1618-20
Age6-78-910-1112-1314+
Performance Equivalent2222-2424-2626-2828
Height (in.)47 - 5151 - 5555 - 5959 - 6363 - 67
Chest (in.)25.5 - 2626 - 2727 - 29.529.5 - 3232 - 35
Waist (in.)23.5 - 2424 - 25.525.5 - 2727 - 28.528.5 - 29.5
Hip (in.)27 - 2828 - 29.529.5 - 31.531.5 - 33.533.5 - 35
Younger Boys' Swimwear
SizeXSSML
Numeric Size4567
Age3-44-55-66-7
Height (in.)38 - 4141 - 43.2543.25 - 45.545.5 - 48
Chest (in.)20.75 - 2222 - 23.2523.25 - 2424 - 24.75
Waist (in.)21.25 - 2222 - 22.7522.75 - 23.2523.25 - 23.5
Hip (in.)22 - 23.2523.25 - 2424 - 24.7524.75 - 26

Fit Tips

If one of your measurements is on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.

If your measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.

How To Measure

  • CHEST: Measure around the fullest part of your chest, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
  • WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
  • HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.