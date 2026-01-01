Nike Factory Store - West Jordan

Nike Factory Store - West Jordan

Closing Soon • Closes at 21:00

Jordan Landing

3736 W Center Park Dr.#120

West Jordan, UT, 84084-5534, US

8012821269

Get Directions

Store Hours

Sun: 11:00 - 18:00
Mon - Sat: 10:00 - 21:00

Services

  • Order Pick-Up

    Order Pick-Up

    Buy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.

  • It's better as a Member

    It's better as a Member

    New Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.

  • Nike Experts

    Nike Experts

    Get real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.

  • Shopping As It Should Be

    Shopping As It Should Be

    60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.

  • Shop Nike Factory Sale

    Shop Nike Factory Sale

    The styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.

Nearby Stores