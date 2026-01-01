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Find a Nike Store

Nike Clearance Store - Alpine

Nike Clearance Store - Alpine

Viejas Outlet Center

5005 Willows Rd., Suite H102

Alpine, CA, 91901-1697, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Clearance Store - Sacramento

Nike Clearance Store - Sacramento

2100 Arden Way, Suite #172

Sacramento, CA, 95825-2217, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Clearance Store - San Leandro

Nike Clearance Store - San Leandro

1275 Marina Blvd

San Leandro, CA, 94577-3322, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Clearance Store - Santa Clarita

Nike Clearance Store - Santa Clarita

Valencia Marketplace

25620 The Old Road, Unit P

Valencia, CA, 91381-1707, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Community Store - East LA

Nike Community Store - East LA

4585 Whittier Blvd

East Los Angeles, CA, 90022-2432, US

Open • Closes at 19:00
Nike Community Store - Watts

Nike Community Store - Watts

9801 S Alameda St

Los Angeles, CA, 90002-3158, US

Open • Closes at 19:00
Nike Del Amo

Nike Del Amo

21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 439A

Torrance, CA, 90503, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Barstow

Nike Factory Store - Barstow

Outlets at Barstow

2796 Tanger Way, Suite 218

Barstow, CA, 92311-9414, US

Open • Closes at 19:00
Nike Factory Store - Cabazon

Nike Factory Store - Cabazon

Desert Hills Premium Outlets

48650 Seminole Dr., Suite H234

Cabazon, CA, 92230-2116, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Camarillo

Nike Factory Store - Camarillo

Camarillo Premium Outlets

990 Camarillo Center Dr. #030

Camarillo, CA, 93010-7748, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Carlsbad

Nike Factory Store - Carlsbad

Carlsbad Premium Outlets

5620 Paseo Del Norte, Ste C119

Carlsbad, CA, 92008-4464, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Citadel

Nike Factory Store - Citadel

Citadel Outlets

100 Citadel Dr Suite 561

Commerce, CA, 90040-1523, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Folsom

Nike Factory Store - Folsom

Folsom Premium Outlets

13000 Folsom Blvd., Suite 401

Folsom, CA, 95630-8003, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Fresno

Nike Factory Store - Fresno

7650 N Blackstone Ave

Fresno, CA, 93720-4300, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Gilroy

Nike Factory Store - Gilroy

Gilroy Premium Outlets

8225 Arroyo Cir., Suite 21

Gilroy, CA, 95020-7321, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Livermore

Nike Factory Store - Livermore

Livermore Valley Premium Outlets

3202 Livermore Outlets Drive

Livermore, CA, 94551-4203, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Long Beach

Nike Factory Store - Long Beach

The Pike Outlets at Rainbow Harbor

71 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA, 90802-8139, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Milpitas

Nike Factory Store - Milpitas

The Great Mall

447 Great Mall Dr., Suite 484

Milpitas, CA, 95035-8041, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Napa

Nike Factory Store - Napa

Napa Premium Outlets

615 Factory Stores Drive

Napa, CA, 94558-5630, US

Open • Closes at 19:00
Nike Factory Store - Ontario

Nike Factory Store - Ontario

Ontario Mills

4557 Mills Cir.

Ontario, CA, 91764-5220, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Orange

Nike Factory Store - Orange

Outlets at Orange

20 City Blvd. W, Space A1

Orange, CA, 92868-3102, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - Petaluma

Nike Factory Store - Petaluma

Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

2200 Petaluma Blvd. N #100

Petaluma, CA, 94952-1988, US

Open • Closes at 19:00
Nike Factory Store - Pismo Beach

Nike Factory Store - Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets

333 Five Cities Dr., Suite 142

Pismo Beach, CA, 93449-5007, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Redlands

Nike Factory Store - Redlands

Mountain Grove at Citrus Plaza

27641 San Bernardino Ave. #100

Redlands, CA, 92374-5046, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Factory Store - San Clemente

Nike Factory Store - San Clemente

Plaza San Clemente

101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa Ste 130

San Clemente, CA, 92672-7707, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - San Jose

Nike Factory Store - San Jose

Nike Factory Store

1600 Saratoga Ave Suite #213

San Jose, CA, 95129-5107, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - San Ysidro

Nike Factory Store - San Ysidro

Las Americas Premium Outlets

4445 Camino De La Plaza, Suite 350

San Ysidro, CA, 92173-3002, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Tejon Ranch

Nike Factory Store - Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch

5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. STE 300

Arvin, CA, 93203-2458, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Torrance

Nike Factory Store - Torrance

2545 Pacific Coast Highway Suite A

Torrance, CA, 90505-7035, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Tulare

Nike Factory Store - Tulare

1553 Retherford St., #C080

Tulare, CA, 93274-0000, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Factory Store - Vacaville

Nike Factory Store - Vacaville

Vacaville Premium Outlets

262 Nut Tree Rd.

Vacaville, CA, 95687-3235, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Fashion Valley

Nike Fashion Valley

Fashion Valley Mall

7007 Friars Road, Suite 770

San Diego, CA, 92108-1156, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Glendale

Nike Glendale

837 Americana Way, Suite D11

Glendale, CA, 91210-1509, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike Irvine

Nike Irvine

670 Spectrum Center Dr. STE 880

Irvine, CA, 92618-4956, US

Open • Closes at 22:00
Nike San Francisco

Nike San Francisco

278 Post Street

San Francisco, CA, 94108-5101, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike Santa Monica

Nike Santa Monica

395 Santa Monica Place #118

Santa Monica, CA, 90401-2369, US

Open • Closes at 20:00
Nike South Coast Plaza

Nike South Coast Plaza

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bear Street, Suite 324

Costa Mesa, CA, 92626-1791, US

Open • Closes at 21:00
Nike The Grove

Nike The Grove

Space Q-30

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA, 90036-6233, US

Open • Closes at 22:00
Nike Victoria Gardens

Nike Victoria Gardens

12431 S Mainstreet, Suite 1220

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, 91739-8883, US

Open • Closes at 21:00