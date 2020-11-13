Simple Ways to Stop Stress-Eating

You can run into trouble when you're regularly eating to avoid or smother feelings. Of all our emotions, stress is one of the biggest triggers for this, say both Taitz and Scott-Dixon. That's especially true if you're cut off from your typical stress-relievers (for example, when you can no longer watch the game with your friends, or when your favourite Sunday morning yoga class is cancelled). Food is an instant, always-accessible escape, says Taitz—but a temporary one. After you eat, you may go right back to feeling stressed … and be angry at yourself for that empty crisp packet.



Feeling stuffed and guilty isn't the only issue. Chronically using food for comfort can lead to unwanted weight gain. And feeling like you can't control what you eat may have a domino effect, making you less motivated to keep up a consistent workout routine or solid sleep schedule, says Scott-Dixon.