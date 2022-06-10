As we dive into Season 2 of the FM Broadcast, we are expanding and deepening our global celebration of people from all corners of the world and all walks of life.

This International Women's Day, FM Broadcast Presents: We Are Born Ready is a celebration of women from a multitude of disciplines. Tune in to experience an unprecedented conversation between host and rapper Chika, WNBA's A'ja Wilson, professional footballer Deyna Castellanos, trans rights advocate Gia Parr and journalist Noor Tagouri. Together, these five trailblazers unpack what it truly means to be #BornReady.