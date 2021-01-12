Mexican Rugby Player María Pruijn Defies Expectations

And is this your team's home ground?

We've had others in the past, but this is our training spot now. It's not ideal because it's not actually a pitch designed for rugby. We don't have grass here, and there are no lockers for our bags or equipment, but it's the cheapest we've found and we can train here every day if we want to. It's also in a safe area with good transport connections. As an all-girls team, it's important that we feel safe when we're leaving and that we don't have to walk around in the dark too much to get to the underground. And the rain today, well ... we like to be optimistic. When we get to a match and the pitch is grassy and the weather is nice, we'll say, "This should be a piece of cake!" because we train in such sub-par conditions.