It’s Safe to Exercise While Breastfeeding—Just Follow These Tips From Experts

This is a PSA (post-partum service announcement), not an advertisement for Nike sports bras, promise: even if you can still squeeze into one of your pre-baby or antenatal workout bras, don't (unless it still truly feels great and supports you well).



Bras, especially underwire ones, that are too tight or dig into certain areas can contribute to clogged ducts, says Jessica McKee, RN, an international-board-certified lactation consultant in Ventura County, California. That's because the bra can put pressure on milk ducts, causing a backup of milk flow that gets 'stuck' in one spot. A clogged duct, she says, feels like a hard, sometimes painful pebble in your boob. They can be tough to get rid of—and sometimes lead to mastitis, which is an infection of the breast tissue that can come with fever or flu-like symptoms—so you want to do what you can to avoid them.



You can try a nursing- or pumping-specific sports bra, but if you can't find one that works for your body, don't stress—you'll be fine without it. If possible, get fitted for a sports bra in person, as you might need a larger size or more supportive style than you realise, says Battles. If online shopping is your best option, run these quick tests from McKee before you take off the tags: first, make sure you can fit two fingers underneath the band and two fingers underneath the straps. Then, run or jump in place, raise your hands over your head, and sit down to see how it'll feel during actual exercise: it should be snug but not so tight that it feels restrictive.