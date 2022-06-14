What to Know About Exercise When You're Trying to Conceive, According to Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

So you heart your WODs and still want to keep some intensity in your workout game. If your doctor gives you the OK, go for it, says Dr Copperman. Unless your doc says otherwise, there's no type of workout that is off limits during TTC, he says. (Yay!)



That said, while you can still do the things you love and push yourself a bit, "this is not the time to be training for something new or constantly challenging your body", says Dr Crawford (you know, because of that cortisol thing).



You're probably going overboard if you're …

Missing periods

Feeling more tired than usual

Becoming sick more often

Getting injured more often

Losing your hair or appetite

Losing more than 0.9 kg a week

… according to Dr Crawford and Wake. If you notice any of these signs, scale back, suggests Dr Crawford. (Side note: Missing a period and feeling sick and tired can also happen if you're actually pregnant, so take a test if you're not sure!)