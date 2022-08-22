The Best Nike Headbands for Running
Minimise distractions while running with these lightweight, sweat-wicking headbands from Nike.
When it comes to investing in running gear, a high-quality running headband can be a smart and relatively inexpensive choice. Running headbands help keep hair and sweat out of your face and eyes, so you can focus on racking up the miles.
Read on to learn what to look for in an ideal running headband, plus check out the best running headbands from Nike.
What Are the Best Nike Running Headbands?
Headbands from Nike are engineered to support athletes during all types of sports and activities, which means they're meant to withstand continuous movement and sweat.
The best headbands for running should contain moisture-wicking materials that help sweat evaporate quickly from your face and stop it getting into your eyes. They're also designed to comfortably fit on your head—not cause a headache or slip down mid-run.
1.Best Running Headband for Handling Sweat: Nike Fury Headband
If you're anticipating a particularly sweaty run, check out the Nike Fury Headband. This style is thick and stretchy, which helps to ensure sweat won't trickle down your forehead or into your eyes. Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps to move sweat off the skin for quick evaporation.
2.Best Lightweight Running Headband for Pulling Back Hair: Nike Skinny Hairbands (8 Pack)
For athletes with long hair, Nike Skinny Hairbands can keep wisps off your face. These multi-coloured headbands are thin and lightweight, so they won't add bulk. And they're made using durable elastic and small silicone grips so they don't slip.
3.Best Running Headband With Extra Grip: Nike Headbands (6 Pack)
Slightly thicker than the Nike Skinny Hairbands, the classic Nike Headbands are great for runners because they have a stretchy elastic band, silicone grips to keep the band in place and a bit of additional width, which provides a snug, secure feeling around your head.
4.Best Running Headband for Kids: Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Headband (6 Pack)
The Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Headband is made for kids who are running around from one activity to the next. Each colourful band contains textured elastic and a strong silicone grip. And these headbands are hand-washable, making them quick and easy to clean.
5.Best Running Headband for a Custom Fit: Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie
The Nike Dri-FIT Head Tie features sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT Technology like many other Nike running headbands, but this style also features an adjustable tie, so you can customise the fit. If you find that other headbands don't fit quite right, try this style and tailor it to you.
6.Best Running Headband for Comfort: Nike Textured Twist Knot Headband
For a unique look and a plush feel, try the Nike Textured Twist Knot Headband. This headband features a twisted-knot design on the front that comfortably sits above the forehead. The soft, breathable fabric blend allows runners to seamlessly transition from long runs into post-workout recovery.
Words by Julia Sullivan, ACE-certified CPT