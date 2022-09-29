Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoe

      2,779,000₫

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2289-111

      Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 4-5 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns.

      • TranL286302771 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • Best shoes for all season

        Nike guy - 12 Jun 2022

        Bought this last year in November and still going hard even though I do use many other shoes, but this one is a good one for all season and different outfits