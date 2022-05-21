Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Women's Shoes

      2,649,000₫

      Highly Rated

      No foul, all play. Made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, the original that wrote sneaker history gets updated with synthetic leather.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black/Metallic Silver/White
      • Style: DC9486-101

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (48)

      4.7 Stars

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 May 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 May 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 May 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

