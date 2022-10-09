Find Your Fast

Fast means something different to everyone. Whether you're pushing to break a 10-minute mile or a world record, our Fast Family of shoes for training and racing has what you need. They share the same DNA, as well as generations of learnings and runner-informed innovation. For extra energy this season, we've refreshed our collection in an exclusive 'Lightning' colourway, inspired by Mother Nature's fastest phenomenon.

Fast for Training

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

From logging miles around your neighbourhood to intense interval runs leading up to a race, our shoes for training provide incredible comfort, support and durability.

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

Your Workhorse With Wings

Best for: Everyday running

Forefoot Zoom Air and responsive React foam deliver long-lasting cushioning.

Shop Women'sShop Men's
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

Our Fastest Shoe For Training Runs

Best for: Speed Runs, Tempo Runs

Two Zoom Air pods and a propulsive plate deliver efficient energy return.

Shop Women'sShop Men's

Training + Racing Hybrid

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Elevate the pace of your racing and training runs in the versatile Zoom Fly 4. Sharing pivotal components from our fastest racing shoes and our most durable training shoes, the Zoom Fly 4 offers the best of both worlds no matter what goal you're chasing.

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Nike Zoom Fly 4

Fly through your training and racing

Best for: Speed runs, racing

A carbon fibre plate and Nike React foam combine for race-day propulsion and everyday comfort and durability.

Shop Women'sShop Men's
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

"It doesn't matter if you're a pro, it doesn't matter if you're running once a week. Consistency is the most important part, that's what will take you to another level".

Grant Fisher
Olympian 5,000m & 10,000m, Bowerman Track Club

Fast for Racing

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Put your best foot forward on race day in our lightweight, responsive racing shoes featuring our latest breakthrough technology.

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2

A Racing Shoe That Breaks Records.

Best for: Short and long-distance races.

Our most responsive ZoomX foam paired with a carbon fibre plate delivers a fast, propulsive sensation.

Shop Women'sShop Men's
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

"Fast is anything that makes you feel really alive. When I'm running fast, it feels so natural and like it's flowing out of me".

Shalane Flanagan

NYC Marathon Champion, Olympic Silver Medallist, Author, Mother

Fast Pack Family Running Shoes
Fast Pack Family Running Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

A Racing Shoe for the Future of Fast.

Best for: Long-distance races.

Two Zoom Air pods, ZoomX foam and a carbon fibre plate provide a cushioning platform that makes it our fastest racing shoe.

Shop Women'sShop Men's