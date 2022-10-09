When Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in 1:59:40 in 2019, he did so in a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. This extraordinary achievement was years in the making, the culmination of a collaboration between Eliud and Nike, beginning with Eliud's effort to break the two-hour marathon barrier in 2017. Eliud's feat has inspired some of the world's fastest runners to test their own limits and break their own records, and now the shoe that he wore on that chilly October morning in Vienna is available to you.



Our premier racing shoe is loaded with new technology and innovation that includes two ultra-responsive Zoom Air pods in the forefoot and additional ZoomX foam in the heel. It's a racing shoe made to shatter records and PBs, whether you're looking to finish a marathon in two, three, four or five hours.



