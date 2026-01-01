Back to SearchNike Serdika Mall (Partnered)Open • Closes at 10:00 PM48 Sytniakovo Blvd.1505 SofiaSofia, 1505, BG359897000261Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sun: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Store Sofia Paradise Center (Partnered)100 Cherni Vrah Blvd - Paradise CenterSofia, 1407, BGOpen • Closes at 8:00 PMNike Outlet Mladost (Partnered)Okolovrasten pat 265Sofia, BU, 1000, BGOpen • Closes at 8:00 PMNike Store Plovdiv Mall (Partnered)8 Perushtitsa str.Plovdiv, 4002, BGOpen • Closes at 8:00 PM