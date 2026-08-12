Back to SearchNike Factory Store - CitadelOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMCitadel Outlets100 Citadel Dr Suite 561Commerce, CA, 90040-1523, US3237201684Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sun: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PMSpecial HoursTue, Aug 11 - Mon, Aug 17: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PMServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.Become A MemberNew Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Community Store - East LA4585 Whittier BlvdEast Los Angeles, CA, 90022-2432, USOpen • Closes at 7:00 PMNike Community Store - Watts9801 S Alameda StLos Angeles, CA, 90002-3158, USOpen • Closes at 7:00 PMNike Glendale837 Americana Way, Suite D11Glendale, CA, 91210-1509, USOpen • Closes at 9:00 PM