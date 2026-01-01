Back to SearchNike Beirut City Centre (Partnered)Open • Closes at 10:00 PMDamascus Rd.Beirut, Beirut, 1107, LB961 1284034Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sun: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Souks (Partnered)Saad Zaghloul StreetBeirut, Beirut, 1107, LBOpen • Closes at 10:00 PMNike ABC Verdun (Partnered)Verdun Main StreetBeirut, Beirut, 3622, LBClosing Soon • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Abc Achrafieh (Partnered)Mar Metr - Ashrafieh Beirut, Alfred NakaBeirut, Beirut, 1106, LBOpen • Closes at 10:00 PM