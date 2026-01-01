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Find a Nike Store

Nike Atlantic Center

Nike Atlantic Center

625 Atlantic Ave, Suite 104

Brooklyn, NY, 11217-2169, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Battery Park

Nike Battery Park

200 Vesey Street, Suite #118

New York, NY, 10281-5524, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Clearance Store - Flushing Queens

Nike Clearance Store - Flushing Queens

Sky View Center

40-24 College Point Blvd. STE B204

Flushing, NY, 11354-5111, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Clearance Store - Niagara Falls

Nike Clearance Store - Niagara Falls

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

1886 Military Rd., Space 91-A

Niagara Falls, NY, 14304-1772, US

Closed • Opens at 11:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Deer Park

Nike Factory Store - Deer Park

201 The Arches Cir

Deer Park, NY, 11729-7058, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - East New York

Nike Factory Store - East New York

410 Gateway Drive

Brooklyn, NY, 11239-2824, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Finger Lakes

Nike Factory Store - Finger Lakes

Waterloo Premium Outlets

655 NY-318, Suite 13

Waterloo, NY, 13165-5569, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Harlem

Nike Factory Store - Harlem

5 W. 125th Street

New York, NY, 10027-4861, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - North Bronx

Nike Factory Store - North Bronx

340 Baychester Ave.

Bronx, NY, 10475-4588, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Oceanside

Nike Factory Store - Oceanside

The Sands Shopping Center - Oceanside

3557 Long Beach Rd.

Oceanside, NY, 11572-5702, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Riverhead

Nike Factory Store - Riverhead

Tanger Outlet Center - Riverhead

200 Tanger Mall Dr., Suite 1520

Riverhead, NY, 11901-6402, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Staten Island

Nike Factory Store - Staten Island

Empire Outlets

15 Richmond Terrace, Suite 300

Staten Island, NY, 10301-1986, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Factory Store - Woodbury

Nike Factory Store - Woodbury

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

600 Race Track Lane

Central Valley, NY, 10917-6203, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike House of Innovation NYC

Nike House of Innovation NYC

650 5th Avenue

New York, NY, 10019-6108, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM
Nike Soho

Nike Soho

611 Broadway

New York, NY, 10012-2608, US

Closed • Opens at 10:00 AM