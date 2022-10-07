Mamba Mentality: Focus

For Jewell Loyd, Kobe's mentorship was invaluable. "We were pretty much talking once a week. I always asked him questions regardless of what it was. A lot of the time it was basketball. A lot of times it wasn't basketball, but just the mindset things and the things he focused on and worked on. And he became my mentor officially, shortly after that".



When being better every day is the most important goal, Focus is the guiding light. Jewell understands this because it speaks to her success in sport, and life in general. Kobe's unstoppable Focus still resonates today. "He was definitely on another level. I haven't met anybody that understands his level of Focus", says Jewell.