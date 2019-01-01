NIKE OFFICIAL STORE

    Individually we can shift culture, but together we can change the world. These are the women and men putting in the work, uplifting their communities through the power of sport and creativity. If they can inspire one, they have the potential to inspire us all.

    Dulce Orihuela, TRASO

    Asa Mohammed, The Movement Factory

    Sally Nnamani, PeacePlayers

    Air Force 1 Shadow

    Air Force 1 Flax

    Air Force 1 Low

    Air Force 1 Mid

    Air Force 1 High

    A Classic Since 1982

    Designed by Bruce Kilgore and introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 was the first ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionizing the game and sneaker culture forever. Over three decades since its first release, the Air Force 1 remains true to its roots while earning its status as a fashion staple for seasons to come.

    1982: A Legend is Born

    The Nike Air Force 1 becomes the first basketball shoe to bring soft, springy Nike Air cushioning to the game.

    1983: The “Original Six”

    The high-top AF1 is worn by Nike’s top NBA players of the era: Michael Cooper, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, Calvin Natt, Mychal Thompsen and Jammal Wilkes.

    1985: Re-Released

    A trio of retailers in Baltimore re-introduce the AF1 in royal blue and chocolate brown colorways, and all 3,000 pairs sell out almost as soon as they hit the shelves. No longer just for basketball, the sneaker takes the streets by storm. [Shoes in photo are re-releases from 2015]

    1986–1991: “Shoe of the Month” Club

    Select retailers began exploring the concept of releasing one-off Air Force 1 designs. Every release is a hit and immediately sells out. Sneaker culture grows from Baltimore along the entire East coast as fans seek out new drops.

    Around events and holidays, Nike introduces limited, special and premium editions that turn the Air Force 1 into collector gold overnight. The sneaker is catching on faster than retailers can keep it on the shelves.

    Air Force 1’s popularity among globally influential rappers and artists propels it farther beyond sport and into culture. For the new millennium, Roc-a-Fella Records is presented with a timeless, white-on-white edition featuring the label’s embroidered logo.

    2012: Lunar Landing

    Three decades after the original, Lunar Force 1 emerges, featuring lightweight Lunarlon cushioning built into the iconic Air Force 1 design.

    2017: 35th Anniversary

    Tapping five collaborators to recreate the white-on-white AF1, the AF100 collection brings five instantly coveted AF100 designs. Among them is a unique take by Virgil Abloh, who spun-up an iteration of his AF1 first released as part of “The Ten” Collection.

