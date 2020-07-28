Coaching

Wind Down with Before-Bed Stretches

By Kirsty Godso

Release the day's tension for a better night's rest.

Relaxed muscles can help you get a better night's sleep. I'll take you through this easy stretching routine to help you wind down before bed.

Hold each stretch for at least 30 seconds, and if it's one-sided, do each side for 30 seconds.

We'll cover:

01. Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch
This stretches your hip flexors including your psoas, a core muscle that connects your lower back to your upper leg.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

02. 90/90 Stretch
A great hip release if you have tight hip rotators and a nice alternative to pigeon pose.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

03. Supported Figure-Four Stretch
Use your couch, bed or a chair to lower yourself down and stretch the hip rotators, namely the piriformis.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

04. Lat Stretch
Youl'l feel a release in your shoulder blades and down through your lats, the largest muscles in your back.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

05. Supported Hamstring Stretch
Using a support can help you loosen up your hamstrings if they're tight.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

06. Frog Stretch
This is a great stretch for the groin and hips.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

07. Lying Chest Stretch
If you do push-ups, rows, carry heavy bags or work on a computer, this stretch helps release the muscles in the chest, front, shoulder and arms.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

08. Child's Pose
Finish with this relaxing pose while you get in tune with your breath.

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

Now you're ready for a good night's sleep!

8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download
8 Wind-Down Stretches to Do Before Bed

Join Nike Training Club

Get access to our world-class experts and trainers to help you stay active and healthy.

Download

Related Stories

Cross-Train to Become a Better Runner

Coaching

Cross-Train to Be a Better Runner

Three Dumbbell Row Variations To Challenge Your Upper-Body Strength

Coaching

How To Reset Between Programmes

Watermelon Recovery Smoothie

Coaching

Watermelon Recovery Smoothie

How to Do the Deadbug: Step-By-Step

Coaching

Good Form: The Perfect Deadbug

Improve Your Forearm Plank Form to See Results

Coaching

How—and Why—to Do a Forearm Plank