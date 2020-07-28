Why You Need Recovery Runs

Recovery runs also come into play if you're looking to increase your weekly mileage. A simple way to up your training volume is to add more days of running—and those extra days should begin as recovery runs, says Fitzgerald. "That extra mileage is a whole new stress for you, so you want to make sure you can do it as safely as possible", he says. That means slow and short to start.



As you get fitter, you can pull back on the number of super-easy days you do. "The more advanced you are as a runner, the fewer recovery days you need", says Fitzgerald. "But even a competitive runner will have at least one day a week when they're running substantially less than what they're averaging every other day, and that run is going to be at a slower, more comfortable pace". Case in point: Eliud Kipchoge, who, as the fastest marathoner of all time, can hold a pace of about 4:34 minutes per mile for 26.2 miles, may still jog a 6-mile recovery run at nearly 9 minutes per mile.



Do you have to do recovery runs? Well, no. You can run any run you want. But if you choose to do every run at the same not-too-fast, not-too-slow pace, your benefits—and enthusiasm for the sport—will likely plateau. And there are only so many miles you can run if you go all out all the time.



Doing recovery runs gives your body and mind a different, cathartic form of training. Plus, you'll probably increase the amount of time you're out there running, adds Fitzgerald. "And since one of the best ways to become a better runner is to run, the more you can do that, the better".