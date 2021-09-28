5 Tips for Finding Your Flow State, According to Experts

The psychologist who coined the concept of flow back in 1990 (Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, in case you do trivia) considered it an optimal life experience. When you're flowing, you're sort of stretched to your limits doing something that's challenging and super rewarding and fun, all at the same time. You typically feel, he noted, "strong, alert, in effortless control, un-self-conscious, at the peak of ability". Problems seem to disappear.

Other big-time psychologists, like Martin Seligman, believe flow states are key to achieving deep, authentic happiness. You don't just feel good while you're doing the flow act, you're also set up to feel calmer, more content and more accomplished afterwards. (That post-flow bliss is worth savouring, says Paterson, as it can help you focus on what you've just done instead of darting off to the next thing.)

There's a biological reason behind this. "When you're in a flow state, your brain releases neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin that make you feel good", explains Levy. That's why experiencing it regularly can translate into big benefits for your mental health as well as improved productivity. Research has uncovered a direct link between athletes' flow experiences and peak performance too. "From a sport-psychology perspective, flow is when the mind and body are totally in sync", says Joel Fish, PhD, the director of the Center for Sport Psychology in Philadelphia.

Regular flow experiences are also tied to higher confidence and self-esteem, studies show. That's because flow-inducing activities tend to be gratifying, and performing them helps you become even better at said activity. "Individuals who regularly achieve this state improve their skills and are likely to feel more confident because of that", says Levy.

When all of that good stuff is combined, you're primed to seriously and excitedly go for your goal.