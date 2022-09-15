The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Though rarely talked about today, the Tigerbelles, Tennessee State University's women's athletics team, is one of the most accomplished sports clubs in the state's history. During the reign of legendary coach Ed Temple, the historically all-Black team produced 40 Olympic athletes who took home 23 medals—many while living in the Jim Crow South, prior to Title IX. One of those barrier-breaking sprinters is Olympic gold medallist and TSU athletics director Chandra Cheeseborough, or Coach Cheese. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to recount stories of her time as a Tigerbelle and share how Ed Temple impacted her as an athlete and highly successful coach. She also tells us how she's keeping the history of the club alive, and shares advice for other athletes hoping to leave a mark.