Between Seoul and New York, Suea Cho Creates Fashion and Feasts

After university on the West Coast, Suea headed back east. For her, being at the epicentre of style meant being in New York. She got her start at Opening Ceremony, the influential and iconic city centre retailer. She stayed for four years, eventually becoming the associate director of brand image, overseeing creative content and special projects. "I remember I was so excited when I got that job. I was happier than when I got into university".



Yet her passion for cooking never quite left. After successfully working with the elites of fashion, starting her own supper club didn't seem as daunting. In fact, Suea said she was ready to try something new, and nights out in the city's unparalleled restaurant scene inspired her return to the kitchen. Enter Suea's Dinner Service: the experimental pop-up dining experience she started last summer, which connects friends and family over her love of cooking.



Suea's style blends inspirations from the different cities—and walks of life—she has experienced at just 26 years old. Here, the creative talks about her ever-evolving relationship with fashion and food and how she has torn up the playbooks from both industries to carve her own path.