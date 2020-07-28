Strength Remix: Family Edition

By Nike Training
Dance-infused workout for you and your kids.
Moving together as a family is a fun way to connect and spend time side by side. This high-intensity exercise is sure to get you laughing as much as it's sure to make you sweat.
We know that keeping kids engaged is tough these days, so our theme for the week is "Stronger Than You Think". Look inside, dig deep and get ready to build that inner muscle and silence the inner critic. This non-stop energy fest brings the whole family together to burn off stress with lots of jumping and explosive movements.
Pump Up The Jam, Fam
Is everybody ready? Get your favourite tunes together and make sure the kids add a few of their own. Include a few wild cards like disco, polka, old-school rap and "Wheels on the Bus". Because nothing motivates like music, this will be the soundtrack to today's workout.
Set the playlist to shuffle and get started. Challenge everyone to sing along while you go through the moves, seeing who can keep the best form as you juggle multiple tasks. And at each rest point, pause the workout for a mini dance party.
The end result: a lot of breathless, raucous fun. Whoever can get to the end with the best form wins. And whoever breaks down in a pile of laughter—well, they win, too.
