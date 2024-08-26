The best Nike self-care gift ideas
Buying guide
Shop a curation of thoughtful gifts that support physical and mental well-being.
Self-care gifts are always a thoughtful choice—and can come in many forms. After all, self-care means making time for activities that help you live well, whether that's a workout you love, taking a walk in nature with a friend or a stress-relieving activity like meditation. Self-care can also mean prioritising rest and recovery by getting enough sleep and remembering to foam roll.
So, whether you're a yoga enthusiast or runner looking for gear for yourself or for cosy joggers for a loved one, read on for the best self-care gifts from Nike.
Cushioned shoes for walking and running
Self-care might mean running to clear the mind or taking a long walk while listening to a favourite podcast. For daily miles, Nike InfinityRN running shoes with ReactX foam offer exceptional cushioning and comfort, making them a great present for any runner. Another great gift idea: a pair of lightweight slides that feel like walking on clouds thanks to contoured foam and that are water-friendly for trips to the beach or pool.
Sweat-wicking socks for everyday activities
Socks can be a great gift idea if chosen with care. For example, the unisex Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks are comfortable for workouts and everyday wear thanks to sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology to keep feet dry and a ribbed arch band for cushioning. The gift of the perfect socks is ultimately a gift of self-care.
Yoga gear for stress relief
Yoga is a known stress reliever, so what better self-care gift than a new yoga mat? Nike's reversible mat has a cushioned, grippy surface that is especially useful for hot yoga—plus, it's lightweight enough to carry to the yoga studio. (Even non-yoga enthusiasts will appreciate this mat for stretching or meditation). Pair it with the matching Nike yoga block to help support them through their yoga flow for the ultimate self-care gift.
Cosy sweatshirts and shorts for recovery and self-care days
A soft fleece sweatshirt is a versatile self-care gift idea that can be worn to the gym or while lounging. The women's oversized crew-neck logo sweatshirt is voluminous and slightly cropped for a chic, stylish fit, while the midweight brushed fleece feels like a warm hug. To finish the look, add a pair of super-soft high-waisted fleece shorts that are comfortable yet stylish.
For men, a soft and comfortable crew neck made from a brushed-back fleece would make an excellent gift. Or, for a self-care gift that combines comfort and performance, consider Nike's French terry shorts—they're breathable, lightweight and versatile for wearing to the gym or relaxing on the sofa.
Words by Kylie Marie Gilbert