Nutrition

Mango Smoothie

By Nike Training

Easy, Healthy Mango Smoothie Recipe

Try this easy, healthy recipe that takes just 5 minutes.

Looking for an easy, healthy snack you can make at home? This mango smoothie has you covered. It's loaded with nutrients, and with the sweet mango there's no need for added sugar. Enjoy.

The perfect snack option loaded with nutrients. This mango smoothie is vegetarian, nut-free and gluten-free. Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients

01. 3 Cups Greek Yoghurt

02. 500g Mango

03. 2 Bananas

04. 2 Tbsp Chia Seeds

Instructions

Add the yoghurt, mango and banana into a blender and mix until smooth. Add a splash of water if you feel like it's too thick. Stir in the chia seeds and serve. We love the natural sweetness from the nutrient-packed mango, so there's no need for added sugar.

Nutrition Information per Serving

01. 277 Calories

02. 58g Carbs

03. 10g Protein

04. 3g Fat

You can find more healthy recipes like this one from our partner, Lifesum.

Learn More
