5 Tips for Making Healthy Habits Stick

05. The tweak: Let slip-ups go.



Why it works: Any time you make a lifestyle change, you will face adversity and slip-ups will happen. After all, you're human! Ryan Flaherty, Nike's Senior Director of Performance, suggests using the "So what, now what?" mantra he gives to the pro athletes he trains. Here's how to do it: "So what, I ate a giant pile of French fries at lunch. Now what am I going to eat for dinner?", or "So what, I missed my workout this morning. Now what am I going to do tomorrow morning?".



"Using the 'So what, now what?' mentality is a way to get back on the horse so it doesn't turn one bad meal into a whole day of bad meals, or one week of missed workouts into a month of missed workouts", Flaherty says. "It allows you to move on from a failure instead of getting wrapped up in it, and shows you the control you have to change the future". It also helps release the pressure to be perfect, defuses the downward spiral and makes it much more likely that you'll get back on track sooner.



Remember, long-term habits are formed from consistency, not perfection. Try these strategies to get your new healthy habits to stick, and try the "So what, now what?" for bumps you face along the way. You've got this!