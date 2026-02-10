Jordan Brand and Levi's Partner to Launch New Air Jordan 3 Colourways and Apparel Collection

The collection centres on a reimagining of the Air Jordan 3 in several unique designs that celebrate distinct communities and recognisable moments from both brands' history. The four colourways include:

Rigid: a striking design featuring premium indigo denim panels and recognisable black-on-black elephant print

Black: a sleek, monochromatic look consisting of pebbled black leather, black denim panels and a first-of-its-kind embroidered black denim heel piece with Nike Air branding

Year of the Horse: paying tribute to the lunar calendar with elements like unbleached, rigid-ecru denim and premium pony-hair panels

LA Exclusive: a design defined by pebbled leather and blue denim accents

"Reimagining the Air Jordan 3, one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, through a Levi's lens allowed us to create something that celebrates both brands' deep connection to so many subcultures", says Leo Gamboa, Levi's VP for Collaborations.

The buzz surrounding the collection was largely sparked by a campaign featuring legendary artists and athletes who share a unique connection to the brands. These include filmmaker Spike Lee, who helped bring the early '90s Levi's "Button Your Fly" campaign to life, forever cementing it in popular culture, and bucket drummer Jay Wright, whose father, Larry Wright, was featured in the original campaign.