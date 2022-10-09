What to Do If You Can't Feel Your Pelvic Floor Muscles Postpartum, According to Experts

As relieved as you might feel to hold your baby in your arms instead of your uterus, those first weeks (OK, months) at home aren't exactly breezy. Aside from all the new responsibilities and ~feelings~, your body is still changing all the time, and you might not feel quite like yourself. A biggie: Even if you want to get started with some pelvic floor recovery work (good for you!), you may be surprised to find that when you try to engage those muscles, you feel a whole lot of … nothing.



Don't freak out. Your pelvic floor, the trampoline-like group of muscles between your tailbone and pubic bone, had to stretch like crazy to push that baby out. (If you had a C-section, the pelvic floor is probably still exhausted from supporting the extra weight of the baby and placenta.) And it's very typical, even for people who religiously strengthened and stretched the pelvic floor during pregnancy, to feel a little weird down there or not be able to feel anything at all when they try to tap into the area post-partum, says Laurel Proulx, DPT, PhD, a pelvic health physiotherapist in Colorado Springs and the founder of FEM Physical Therapy.



Helping the pelvic floor recover with some gentle retraining and stretching in the early weeks post-birth is a great way to prepare for exercise down the road: "You should feel stronger, more supported", says Proulx. And it could help prevent those accidental pee leaks that can happen when you work out post-partum. But it's pretty hard to start if you can't find your pelvic floor at first.



"We don't regain the exact feeling or coordination directly after an ankle sprain or an ACL injury, and the same goes for your pelvic floor muscles after delivery", explains Proulx. Over time, you should naturally feel more control over your pelvic floor as the muscles heal, but it's always smart to get evaluated by a pelvic health physiotherapist as early as four to six weeks post-partum. In the meantime, try these methods to reconnect at home.