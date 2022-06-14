How to Deal With Controlling Sports Parents, According to Coach Patrick Sang

Relatives often think that applying pressure will help them achieve their agenda, whatever that may be. That it's just a matter of a runner trying a little harder on race day. They don't always see that the real effort is in the hours and hours of training and preparation. That the most powerful motivation comes from within.



You said your parents were athletes themselves, but it seems as if they might have forgotten about that daily grind and how every sport requires sacrifice and struggle. I think you should invite your parents to training. Let them see you warm up and stretch and exit the blocks over and over. Let them see you work on pace, posture and mental endurance. When they see what really goes into your sport, they may start to understand how you are already pushing yourself every day. They may be able to let go of their anxiety and say, "You've got this!"



Sometimes the answer isn't tuning your family out, it's bringing them in to help them understand your process—and your passion.



If this doesn't reduce their pressure on you, you're going to have to speak up. Let them know that their commentary is distracting you instead of motivating you. Tell them how much you love your sport, just like they loved theirs. This will take courage. But it will be worth it.



If your parents were here with me right now, I'd tell them they're lucky to have a daughter like you who truly loves her sport. I'd tell them your love of running is something to be protected, cherished and supported, not pushed to the point of burnout. And I'd tell them that what they are doing right now isn't going to get them what they want. That they will need to give your fire some air to let it grow.



And here's a reminder I'd give to all three of you: You all want the same thing. Both you and your parents want you to realise your full potential. If you can help them understand that the path to this is through support and not pressure, I have no doubt that you'll learn to enjoy running again. And your parents might enjoy it more too—from a healthy distance.



Coach Sang