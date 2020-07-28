High-Energy Family Workouts

Add Some Rhythm

Try this 15-minute drill session not once, but twice, back to back with the whole family giving it all they've got.



For the first round, let the kids be in charge of creating a four-song playlist that will get you all through. For the second round, it's up to the adults to select four anthems to keep you all fighting till the end.



Resilience is all about finding the strength to keep going, and music is the ultimate source of strength when we need to dig deep. So, pick some big songs, queue them up and put some rhythm into every move.



The power half hour starts from when you press "Go!".