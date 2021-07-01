Game Recognises Game: Fitness Coach Shev Robinson and Choreographer Tanisha Scott

Tanisha: I have yet to reach what some people would call a dead end. I'm only saying that because for me, choreography, movement, creative direction is not mechanical. It's not on paper. Everything has a story. So, the first thing I look forward to is figuring out what that is. What is the message with the song? Who is the person delivering this? I put all those little puzzle pieces together. If I find that something is not clicking, that just means something's not authentic to that story. And I don't do anything that's not authentic.



Shev: How do you keep your artists and dancers motivated?



Tanisha: Everybody should be proud of the job that they've done, knowing that they had a stake in the overall picture. As a leader, I have to delegate. I have to make sure the vision makes sense, and that I have the right players—the right stylist, the right dancers and the right PA. It's a working ecosystem, and it's all about teamwork. I feel when you empower people and keep them accountable, they'll want to do better, and they do better. That's how I do it.



Shev: How do you create a connection with your students, other dancers or even clients?



Tanisha: I don't put myself on a high horse because I'm always learning. So, I listen. I talk a lot. I ask a lot of questions [on set]. I'm always at the corner spots, dancing with the younger kids and whatnot. I [need to be out] in the world, that's where the authenticity comes through. I respect this game. I respect art in all forms in every way. And I keep imagining, I keep dreaming.



Shev: You can't see my goosebumps, but I felt it.