Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

By Nike Training
Packed full of flavour and ready to serve in 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
This is not your regular meat and veg. Try this ultra-tasty recipe to spice up your dinner menu.
Plenty of protein in this flavourful meal makes it worth the work. Gluten, dairy and nut free.
Ingredients
998g Small Potatoes
300g Cherry Tomatoes
15ml Olive Oil
1 Lemon
1 Garlic Clove
25g Chopped Parsley
30ml Olive Oil
150g of Rocket
600g Flank Steak
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
653 Calories
59g Carbs
50g Protein
24g Fat