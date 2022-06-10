Trained Podcast: Tap Into Gratitude With Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin believes nothing is impossible. The Nike athlete, cycling instructor, former make-up artist and author tells us why.

Last updated: May 18, 2022
2 min read
How to Practise Gratitude and Grace, According to Tunde Oyeneyin

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Tunde Oyeneyin's reputation as a fitness icon has been 36 years in the making. And according to the personal trainer and cycling instructor, all of her highs wouldn't have been possible without the lows. On this episode, Tunde tells us about the ups and downs of her life and career. We'll hear how losing her mum helped her step into the greatest version of herself, why self-doubt is a catalyst for change and how missed opportunities can shift you in the right direction. Tunde's story is one of grace, gratitude and realising your dreams.

"When I'm able to allow myself to surrender to not knowing what's next, then the breakthrough happens".

Tunde Oyeneyin
Nike athlete and indoor-cycling instructor

