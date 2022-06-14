CrossFit Athlete Logan Aldridge Can Help Anybody Build Confidence

Very rarely does a freak accident become a life highlight. But for pro CrossFit and Nike athlete Logan Aldridge, losing his left arm on a wakeboarding boat—at the age of 13—was not only "the best thing that ever happened" to him, it was also the foundation for his purpose: to help anyone build confidence. To kick off season 9 of Trained, the co-founder of adaptive-equipment company All Things Adaptive and training director at the Adaptive Training Academy joins new host Jaclyn Byrer to share the mental and physical journey that helped him become the third-Fittest One-Armed Man on Earth. He also shares the four words his mum spoke that transformed his perspective, the goofy sense of humour that keeps a smile on his face and the five-second rule he swears by for taking action. No matter what your body, ability or sport, his insight and try-anything attitude can help us all grab our goals, one rep at a time.