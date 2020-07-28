Coaching Kids To Make Choices

By Nike Training
Making good choices can help your kids—and you—stay moving and positive.
When we're spending more time at home, keeping kids active can be tricky. So we've taken lessons from Nike's Made to Play commitment to bring you a weekly breakdown of the 6 Cs of coaching—perfect to help get kids re-energised and moving.
This week's C is "Choice", so we turned to Njabulo Ngxongo, a Nike coach for Sportstec in Soweto, South Africa, to help explain how we can empower kids to make choices.
Ask Them Questions
"Being a coach doesn't mean that you 'tell'—you should listen and learn", says Njabulo.
Ask questions to show the kids you're interested in what they think. "Let them express their feelings by having a choice—it allows them to practise making decisions that improve their behaviour, self-esteem and leadership skills".
By applying what you've heard from your kids, you'll be able to build trust and respect—which is great for everyone.
Let Them Lead
To keep kids active and engaged, give them ownership over the experience. Let them lead for the day and create their own activities. "Allow them to express themselves through play, and be open to what they suggest", says Njabulo. "That makes them happy".