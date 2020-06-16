Celebrate Your Victories Along the Way

Stay motivated by shifting your focus.

In any new challenge you take on, there are naturally going to be some highs and some lows. It's important to celebrate the victories along the way to keep you positive about your overall journey, since positivity will make you much more motivated to keep going than beating yourself up.

For example, say you set a goal of eating something green at every meal to up your vegetable intake. You're generally doing it, but then you have a day where, for whatever reason, things don't go to plan and you don't have any servings of greens that day. There are two ways to look at that:

A lot of people mentally jump to, "Ugh, I didn't meet my goal. I failed. This is too hard". It tends to spiral into even more negativity: "I'm not good enough. I can't do this", the type of thoughts that make them give up.