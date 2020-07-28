Heart-Healthy Baked Salmon and Quinoa Bowl

Nutrition

Baked Salmon Grain Bowl

By Nike Training

Fuel and recover from workouts with this heart-healthy recipe.

This simple salmon-and-quinoa bowl delivers nutrient-dense power in a tasty, quick meal you can make anytime.

There may be lots of fish in the sea, but salmon is a top choice for athletes. Not only does salmon deliver ample protein for building and repairing muscle, it's also one of the richest natural sources of heart-healthy omega-3s. This dish, which combines the fatty fish with fresh veggies and sprouted quinoa, is a solid way to fuel a few hours before or immediately after your workout. Plus, with a few smart hacks, you can have it on the table in about 30 minutes.

Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)

  1. Salmon is a powerful protein source.
    A 170-gram, 350-calorie serving of salmon packs 20 grams of fat and 38 grams of protein, per the USDA. Not to mention those healthy omega-3 fatty acids we mentioned earlier, which can help sharpen focus, boost recovery and lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease. Buy wild salmon over farmed, if you can. Research shows it has less saturated fat and calories, lower levels of contaminants and more minerals.
  2. Sprouted quinoa is a high-fibre supergrain.
    "Sprouted" means the quinoa has been harvested in its germination phase, just when the seed has begun to sprout, before it has the chance to become a mature plant. It's believed these grains have a higher amount of available nutrients and less starch, making it easier for your body to digest. Sprouted quinoa also has all nine essential amino acids, making it a solid source of plant-based protein, plus plenty of antioxidants, fibre and iron.

Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep

  1. Stock up on salmon.
    Whether you're buying salmon from your fishmonger or the supermarket, buy more than you need. You can freeze fish for months and defrost it the night before you're ready to cook it. Or buy a bag of frozen fillets, which typically cost less. (Don't worry, the deep freeze doesn't make fish any less nutritious.)
  2. Batch your bowls.
    Double, triple or quadruple the ingredients to make multiple lunches or dinners. Portion them into glass containers and store in the fridge for up to a week. And if you prep the base of the grain bowl ahead of time, that means you only have to bake the salmon. Let it bake while you do some much-needed foam rolling or mobility work, or when you're in the shower if you're feasting post-workout.

Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:

  1. Mix up your base.
    Quinoa isn't the only sprouted whole grain. Try sprouted barley or brown rice. You could even make a base mixing a sprouted grain with fresh spinach, kale or any other dark, leafy green. Doing so will get you closer to the recommended daily five to seven servings of fruits and veggies, and it adds antioxidants, fibre, folate and vitamins A, C, E and K.
  2. Diversify your protein.
    If you're vegan or vegetarian, try baked tofu or chickpeas. Or if you just want to shake up the kind of fish you're using, opt for arctic char, mackerel or sardines—all great sources of omega-3s.

How to Make It: Baked Salmon Grain Bowl

Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

For the salmon:

110–170g salmon fillet
Sea salt and pepper
1 lime, sliced

For the grain salad:

14g coconut oil
370g cooked sprouted quinoa
110g sugar snap peas, sliced
85g green beans, sliced
2 spring onions, sliced
50g cherry tomatoes, halved
30g walnuts, toasted and chopped
½ avocado, sliced
2g red pepper flakes
1 lime, juiced

Method

For the salmon:

  1. Preheat the oven to 163 degrees C. Season the salmon with salt and pepper on both sides.
  2. Arrange the lime slices on a small lined baking sheet and place the salmon fillet on top.
  3. Bake for 17 to 25 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily with a fork.

For the grain salad:

  1. Meanwhile, in a medium pan, heat the coconut oil over medium heat and sauté the cooked quinoa until it's browned, about 4 minutes, taking care not to stir it too often.
  2. Add the sugar snap peas, green beans and spring onions. Cook until vegetables are just softened but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and toss in tomatoes, walnuts and avocado, stirring gently to combine.
  3. Season with red pepper flakes, lime juice, and salt and pepper, then serve topped with the salmon. Enjoy immediately.
