Introducing the Nike Ava Rover: The Ultimate Footwear for Urban Experiences
Product news
A durable trainer enhanced with Nike running shoe technology, the Ava Rover is the smart choice for navigating unpredictable city streets.
- Nike's new Ava Rover trainer is designed for city streets and enhanced by the brand's responsive ReactX foam cushioning.
- Designed for all-day, year-round wear, the Ava Rover features a durable rubber outsole and a lightweight woven upper that gently hugs the foot.
- Nike first released the innovative, fashion-forward trainer in early June 2025 in an exclusive black colourway, created in collaboration with Korean fashion designer Hyein Seo.
- The Ava Rover launches worldwide in Fossil Clay and Black Muslin, plus additional colourways on nike.com and select retail partners by the end of July 2025.
The Nike Ava Rover is ready to help you navigate urban spaces beginning in the summer of 2025. Developed to handle unpredictable city streets, the new trainer represents the future of smart urban footwear design.
"We designed the Nike Ava Rover to help athletes feel confident in every aspect of their day-to-day—in the shoes they're wearing, how they're able to express themselves and the way they connect with their urban environment," says Edwin Cruz, designer of the Ava Rover. "We made sure you can wear the Nike Ava Rover all day, every day, bringing the comfort, support, stability and lightweight feel needed for a full day on your feet".
A standout feature of the Ava Rover is its running-inspired design, both in form and function. This is one of just a few times that ReactX foam cushioning from Nike's running shoe line-up has been added to a sportswear shoe: The resulting trainer features the comfort of a Nike Running shoe with increased energy return for a day on your feet navigating city streets.
The Ava Rover's unique woven upper is lightweight, offering just the right amount of breathability and protection for year-round wear. The upper's visually appealing flow-moulded TPU overlays provide a locked-in, grounded feel. The reductive rubber outsole—designed to hold up to the demands of tough city streets in varying weather conditions—repels water and provides standout traction, while also being flexible.
A perforated racing stripe is reminiscent of classic Nike running shoe styles. Plus, reflective design details provide enhanced visibility when hitting the streets.
Loyal Nike enthusiasts may have first caught a glimpse of the shoe when the Ava Rover debuted in early June 2025 in an exclusive black colourway designed in collaboration with Korean fashion designer Hyein Seo.
This expanded global release builds upon the excitement of the initial partnership, with additional colourways, including Fossil Clay and Black Muslin, expected to hit nike.com and select retail partners starting on 25 July 2025.