Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.499,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Beyaz/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Siyah
      Siyah/Volt/Team Orange/Beyaz
      Beyaz/Volt/Siyah/Gold Suede
      Beyaz/Siyah/Volt/Beyaz

      Kökleri tenis kültürüne uzanan bir geçmişi onurlandıran Nike Court Legacy Next Nature, zamana meydan okuyan vazgeçilmez modeli, ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen bir tasarımla sunar. Pürüzlü deri ve retro tasarım, spor ve modayı birleştirir. Hem güzel görün hem de çevreyi koru.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Desert Ochre/Team Orange/Siyah
      • Stil: DH3161-100

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Küçük kalıba sahiptir; yarım numara büyük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (30)

      4 Yıldızlar

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 Eyl 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • Ayakkabı dil kısmı beyaz değil

        melisad915053155 - 05 Ağu 2022

        Ayakkabıyı çok beğenerek aldım fakat dil kısmı görselde beyaz gösterilmesine rağmen buz mavisi geldi. Hayal kırıklığına uğradım. Maalesef iade.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 Tem 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅