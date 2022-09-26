Kökleri tenis kültürüne uzanan bir geçmişi onurlandıran Nike Court Legacy Next Nature, zamana meydan okuyan vazgeçilmez modeli, ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen bir tasarımla sunar. Pürüzlü deri ve retro tasarım, spor ve modayı birleştirir. Hem güzel görün hem de çevreyi koru.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4 Yıldızlar
f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 Eyl 2022
So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.
melisad915053155 - 05 Ağu 2022
Ayakkabıyı çok beğenerek aldım fakat dil kısmı görselde beyaz gösterilmesine rağmen buz mavisi geldi. Hayal kırıklığına uğradım. Maalesef iade.
a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 Tem 2022
I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅