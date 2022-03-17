Nike Air Max 90 LTR, daha da iyi bir yapıyla geri dönüyor. Daha yumuşak ve daha esnek yastıklamaya sahiptir. Max Air birimi, büyüme çağındaki ayaklar için ayarlanmıştır ve modelin şekli parmaklarına hareket alanı sağlar. Tasarımı ve görünüşü hala aynı olan stil, yeni nesli 1990'ların favori modeliyle tanıştırıyor.
Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.
BeatrizV833207188 - 02 Şub 2022
I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.
R I. - 25 Ara 2021
My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks