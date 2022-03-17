Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR, daha da iyi bir yapıyla geri dönüyor. Daha yumuşak ve daha esnek yastıklamaya sahiptir. Max Air birimi, büyüme çağındaki ayaklar için ayarlanmıştır ve modelin şekli parmaklarına hareket alanı sağlar. Tasarımı ve görünüşü hala aynı olan stil, yeni nesli 1990'ların favori modeliyle tanıştırıyor.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Metallic Silver/Beyaz/Beyaz
      • Stil: CD6864-100

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (50)

      4.5 Yıldızlar

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 Mar 2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02 Şub 2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • A size too small

        R I. - 25 Ara 2021

        My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks