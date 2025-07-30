Nike Woven

Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Puffer Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Tour
Nike Dri-FIT Tour Women's Golf Trousers
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt
Nike Apex Electric
Nike Apex Electric Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Knit Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Tracksuit
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Apex
Jordan Apex Bucket Hat
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.