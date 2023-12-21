Women's yoga pants: stretch in complete comfort
Stay focused as you stretch. Nike yoga pants for women made from buttery-soft fabric feel ultra-smooth against the skin, so you can flow easily from pose to pose. Body-hugging women's yoga bottoms move with you so you can stretch naturally as you perfect your form. Our lightweight Nike Infinalon fabric delivers a super-supportive feel exactly where you need it.
High-waisted yoga pants for women keep you comfortably covered, no matter what your practice throws at you. Wide waistbands stay in place to help you feel secure with every movement. Meanwhile, waistbands contoured with a V-shape at the back create a smooth silhouette for a flattering fit. Need somewhere to stash your stuff? Inner pockets let you keep cards, keys or your phone safely stored away.
With Dri-FIT Technology, our yoga pants keep you cool and dry. The fabric wicks sweat from the skin and helps it to evaporate fast, meaning you can hold poses with confidence. Plus, women's yoga trousers with non-sheer fabric provide coverage you can depend on, so you can concentrate on your breathing with no distractions.